Why CSK benched Ashwin for LSG outing...

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Shivam Dube and Mahendra Singh Dhoni run between the wickets during their match-winning partnership of 57 runs for the sixth wicket in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni explained the reason behind dropping Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing eleven against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Monday.

The 38-year-old seasoned off-spinner, who was bought back to Chepauk for a whopping sum of Rs 9.75 crore, is at the receiving end of criticism from fans and former cricketers after underwhelming performances in the 18th edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

From Chennai's first six games this season, Ashwin returned just five scalps, at an average of 39.6. The crafty ball tweaker has a hefty economy rate of 9.90 per over and his struggles in the powerplay is reflected in his staggering 90 runs in six overs for just a single wicket.

Chennai Super Kings landed in Lucknow after five consecutive defeats, so tweaks and changes in the team's formation were the order of the day for the five-time champions. The axe fell on Ashwin, who was dropped from the squad in place of Jamie Overton, a move that offered more firepower in batting depth while retaining the additional bowling option.

Dhoni weighed in on the tactical changes that saw Ashwin's exclusion at the post-match presentation.

"We were putting too much pressure on Ash. He was bowling two overs in the first six. We made changes, and this looks like a better attack.

"As a bowling unit, we've done well. As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities - that's what we talk about."

Ashwin wasn't the only player dropped for the fixture in Lucknow. New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was retired out for Ravindra Jadeja in their encounter against Punjab Kings, was replaced by 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed.

After Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's fiery 63 (off 49 balls) lifted the Super Giants to 166 for 7, Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra began Chennai's pursuit with a belligerent approach. The duo raised a 52-run opening stand to set the tone of the chase.

CSK were then tottering at 111 for 5 in the 15th over, but Dhoni joined hands with Shivam Dube to keep the fading hopes of victory alive. While Dube played against his aggressive nature, Dhoni turned back the clock and formulated a flawless blueprint for Chennai's victory.

He stayed unbeaten on 26 off 11 balls, which included fours fours and a six, and acted as the pillar behind Chennai's success.

The winning runs came from Dube's (43 not out, including three fours and a six) bat as CSK rejoiced in a five-wicket triumph and ended the five-match losing streak.