IPL: Which teams will make playoffs this season?

October 13, 2020 17:58 IST

IMAGE: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar reckons Kolkata Knight Riders will be the third team alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has said that Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have emerged as the two best teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the top two teams in the points table so far with 10 points from seven matches.

According to Agarkar, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will definitely qualify for the playoffs. While the tussle for the fourth place will be between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Agarkar said: "It's such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams -- form-wise and personnel-wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team. The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing."

Former England spinner Graeme Swann said SunRisers Hyderabad will definitely qualify for the playoffs.

"I'm definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn't go, but it does, but he's also smashing it. And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They've lost all 3 games, they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify."

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the fifth place in the IPL 2020 standings with six points from seven matches.