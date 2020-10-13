News
Gayle recovers from food poisoning, likely to play against RCB

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 13, 2020 12:43 IST
Chris Gayle

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Chris Gayle/Instagram

Senior Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is set to play his first game in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday after recovering from a bout of food poisoning.

 

Head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week because he was down with food poisoning. The 41-year-old West Indian also missed the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

The 'Universe Boss' had even posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed.

Kings XI posted videos of Gayle returning to the nets on Monday.

"He is fine now and it is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday)," a team source said.

The match against RCB will be played at Sharjah, the smallest among the three venues and ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.

With the team having a set opening pairing in Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul, Gayle has sat on the sidelines so far.

After suffering six losses from seven games, Kings XI need to produce something special in the second half of the tournament to have any chances of making the play-offs.

