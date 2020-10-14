When will Imran Tahir play in IPL 2020? CSK CEO has an update

Source:

IMAGE: CSK’s Imran Tahir. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year's purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games.

CEO Kasi Viswanathan though has made it clear that a playing XI spot is round the corner for the star leg-spinner. Viswanathan said that the conditions on offer in the UAE have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders. But he expects Tahir to come in as the wickets will now start turning.

"He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the four-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," he explained.

Tahir himself understands that it is all about team composition and giving the right guys the nod with an eye on the conditions.

"It has been difficult sitting out, but I have to be honest, I am enjoying and I know how we go about it as a team. I am happy if we are doing well and waiting for my opportunity and hopefully will be ready when I get it. Will be a good challenge playing against the young Indian talent. I see the pitches have started spinning a little bit," he told the commentators during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming back to the team, Chennai could do with a couple of Indian players in the middle-order to pick from and with the mid-season transfer starting, CSK do have that opportunity. But the CEO made it clear that they aren't looking at trading.

"CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player," he explained.

Adding on, the CEO said that it was unlikely that any team would wish to give away a capped player as all buys are done at the auction keeping multiple permutations and combinations in mind.

"It is a competition after all and I don't think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D," he said.