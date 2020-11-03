News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What RCB must do to win

What RCB must do to win

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 03, 2020 12:47 IST
RCB

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the play-offs. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cannot afford to have a slow start in the upcoming must-win games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB tasted defeat at the hands-off Delhi Capitals on Monday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side put on a disciplined show with the ball as they restricted RCB to 152/7 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

 

Having won the toss and bowled first, the DC outfit kept on the pressure from the word go and didn't let the RCB batsmen hit fourth gear. However, AB de Villiers smashed 35 runs off 21 balls and Shivam Dube played a much-needed cameo to help RCB get past the 150-run mark.

Hogg said RCB cannot always leave the game to the back end to catch up the run rate and the top order must ensure that they have a flying start.

"#RCB have issues at the top of the order leading into the Play-Offs. Need to find a spark. Can't afford to have slow starts and leave it to the back end to catch up the run rate. Do they go back to Finch or keep young Philippe. #IPL2020," Hogg tweeted.

With this win, Delhi Capitals has qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to qualify for the finals after finishing second on the points table.

On the other hand, despite losing against Delhi Capitals, RCB has also qualified for the playoffs with 14 points from 14 matches. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
IPL 2020

