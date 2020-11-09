News
Watch out for this 'special' player

Watch out for this 'special' player

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 09, 2020 18:07 IST
Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future, says Yuvraj Singh

Abdul Samad

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future.

 

Samad, who had become the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL last month, smashed a brilliant 33 off 16 balls against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. However, the 19-year-old cricketer was unable to take his side over the line as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of IPL.

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj were impressed with Samad's gutsy knock.

"Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game," Irfan tweeted.

Yuvraj too was in awe of Samad's batting and said he can be a special player in the future as he showed a lot of promise against Delhi Capitals.

"#Samad showed a lot of promise I feel can be a special player in the future," Yuvraj tweeted.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

