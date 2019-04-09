PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Last updated on: April 09, 2019 22:28 IST

Images from Tuesday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates after trapping Kolkata Knight Riders's Chris Lynn leg before wicket in Tuesday's IPL match in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings's bowlers delivered yet again to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 108 for nine in Tuesday’s IPL match, in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Kolkata never recovered from the early loss of wickets and found the going tough to finish with a below par score despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from Andre Russell.

A lot depended on the in-form Russell after a poor show from the batting unit, and played the only way he knows best, going for big shots and succeeding to a certain extent. He finished with five fours and three sixes.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar pulls of a brilliant catch to dismiss Sunil Narine off Harbajan Singh’s bowling. Photograph: BCCI

The under-rated Deepak Chahar, who returned impressive figures of 3 for 20 from 4 overs, rattled the KKR top-order with early strikes, including that of the big-hitting Chris Lynn as the visitors struggled to 29 for four in the powerplay.

Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) put the brakes on the KKR batting with a disciplined effort.

IMAGE: Imran Tahir launches into a celebratory run after having Dinesh Karthik caught by Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: BCCI

The visitors were under pressure from the word go as Lynn and Sunil Narine fell within the space of five balls. First, Chahar trapped Lynn leg-before wicket for a duck in the first over, as the Aussie missed a pull off a delivery that kept low.

In the next over, Harbhajan tossed one up to Narine, who attempted a big shot, only to skew it to the point region, where Chahar took a good catch running backwards.

Nitish Rana (0) became Chahar's second victim, taken smartly by Ambati Rayudu.

IMAGE: Andre Russell scored 50 off 44 balls to give the Kolkata Knight Riders total a semblance of respectability. Photograph: BCCI

Robin Uthappa (11, 9 balls, 2X4) played a couple of good shots, before perishing to a pull which landed in the safe hands of Kedar Jadhav at deep-square leg.

A lot was expected of skipper Dinesh Karthik but he flattered to deceive, hammering a shot off Tahir straight into the hands of Harbhajan at mid-wicket He was dismissed for 19, leaving KKR in trouble at 44 for five.

That KKR's 50 came up only in the 12th over, indicated how much their batsmen struggled to come to grips with the surface at Chepauk.

Had Russell not played with caution in the last few overs they may well have had nothing to defend.