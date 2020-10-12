'Surprised' KKR's reaction to Narine's suspect bowling action

October 12, 2020 19:41 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine was suspended from bowling in international cricket in 2015 after his action was declared illegal by the ICC. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are hopeful of an "appropriate resolution" to the issue of spinner Sunil Narine being reported for suspect bowling action.

The franchise, however, did not say whether he would be left out of the team for their upcoming matches.

Narine has been placed in the warning list and one more reporting of his action by the on-field umpires could lead to him being barred from bowling in the ongoing event.

"This came as a surprise to the franchise considering that he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action," read a statement from Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

"We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," added the statement, which came ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah.

The 32-year-old bagged two wickets in his four overs against Kings XI Punjab as Kolkata Knight Riders registered dramatic two-run victory while defending 165.

In 2015, Narine served suspension from bowling in international cricket after his action was declared illegal by the ICC. But he was cleared to bowl in all formats in 2016 after undergoing corrective measures.

"Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far.

