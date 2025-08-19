HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL star offers prayers at Mahakal Temple

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 19, 2025 11:21 IST

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Indian cricketer Nitish Rana offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana offered prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

 

The IPL batter told ANI, "I have been coming to Mahakal for the last 2-3 years. Whatever I have achieved in the last 2 years, it is only because of Mahakal. If Mahakal's blessings remain with me, I will continue to progress like this."

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas in India, holds a special place in Hindu spirituality. In all his splendour, the presiding deity of time, Shiva, reigns eternal in Ujjain.

The temple of Mahakaleshwar, with its shikhara soaring into the skies and an imposing facade against the skyline, evokes primordial awe and reverence with its majesty.

