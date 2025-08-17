Problem of plenty could hinder Rahul, Shreyas' Asia Cup chances

'As much as we may want, unka number itni aasani se nahi aayega (It's not going to be easy for Rahul)'

IMAGE: In 13 matched in IPL 2025, KL Rahul scored 539 runs at an average of 53.90. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is not positive about the inclusion of KL Rahul in the squad for the Asia Cup but believes that Shreyas Iyer can be in the squad but won't find a place in the Playing XI for the T20I tournament starting September 9.

BCCI's selection committee is set to pick the squad for the tournament on August 20.

'He scores highly in the IPL. But again his strike rate is in question. There are times he plays with a positive mindset and plays like a free bird, while other times he is limited by his own thoughts as he goes into a shell and fails to score quickly. I feel he has the game and he is outstanding (to succeed in T20 cricket),' Chopra said on his YouTube Channel on Sunday.

'The way T20 cricket has progressed, he is playing catch-up. Considering T20Is, given his talent he can really do well. But, unfortunately, his time as opener has ended for time being. With Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill vying for the openers' slot, Rahul will have to bat somewhere down the order.

'There again he will have competition from Jitesh Sharma who has had a successful IPL, and with Samson and Dhruv Jurel in the reckoning, his services as keeper won't be needed. As much as we may want, unka number itni aasani se nahi aayega (It's not going to be easy for Rahul). So I think he may not be included in the Asia Cup squad,' Chopra added.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer may get a call up to the Asia Cup squad but may not find a spot in the Playing XI, feels Aakash Chopra. Photograph: Satish Kumar//Reuters

On the back of a solid Champions Trophy campaign, and leading Punjab Kings to the IPL final, Chopra has backed Shreyas for a spot in the Asia Cup squad.

'No one is answering this question (where he will bat) and everything else is being spoken about. Of course, you want him to play. Indian cricket's beauty is that it has a lot of talent. So many people look ready that if someone were to play, he would change the game. Shreyas Iyer can do that.

'If you see his recent IPL performance, he came after sorting out his short-ball problem. He has opened up his stance a little and started hitting very well towards midwicket and long-on. If you leave aside the RCB matches, he has been absolutely outstanding. He took the team to the final,' he added.

'When you have players like Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, who has been consistent in T20Is, who will you drop? Should Shreyas bat at No 5, but Hardik Pandya has that position. There is also talk of playing Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh's position is a question mark. So where can Shreyas be accomodated? Even if he picked in the squad will he be benched throughout the tournament?' Chopra wondered.