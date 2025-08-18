Ton-up Sarfaraz sends selectors reminder ahead of WI Tests

With the twin Test series against West Indies and South Africa in October and November, he has sent a strong message to BCCI selectors.

IMAGE: Mumbai's Sarfaraz smashed an unbeaten 138 off 114 balls in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against TNCA XI in Chennai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan owned the opening day of the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament with a 92 ball century against TNCA XI in Chennai on Monday.

Batting at No 5, the 27 year old scored an attacking unbeaten 138 off 114 balls before retiring hurt in the season opening tournament.

He smashed 10 fours and 6 sixes in his dominant innings to make a massive statement.

The Mumbai middle-order batter, who has played six Tests thus far, is eyeing a comeback to the Indian Test team after being excluded from the squad for the England tour.

Previously, he was picked in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, but wasn't included in any of the five matches.

Sarfaraz’s last played a Test during New Zealand’s tour of India last year, where he scored a brilliant 150 in the first Test in Bengaluru.

But he couldn't muster big scores in the next two Tests as India lost the series 0-3.