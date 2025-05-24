HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SRH's Kishan rues underwhelming season

May 24, 2025

Ishan Kishan struck a 48-ball 94 to help SRH put on a big score

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan struck a 48-ball 94 to help SRH put on a big score. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan on Friday conceded he was unhappy with his performances this IPL season, but promised to work hard on his game.

Kishan made a fine unbeaten 94 to guide already-ousted Sunrisers to a massive 42-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on Friday.

 

“Not so happy with the performance overall. I could have done so much better this season. It's a game of learning. You have to keep working hard,” said Kishan in the post-match presentation.

The left-handed batter, who was later adjudged player of the match, said he had gauged the nature of the Lucknow track once openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head added 54 runs in just four overs.

"It's important to just watch the ball and play your game. The moment I saw Abhishek and Travis Head starting the game like that, I knew it was a very good track. I was just thinking about playing those good shots. Plan was very simple,” he added.

 

