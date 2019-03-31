PHOTOS: Bangalore vs Hyderabad

March 31, 2019 19:14 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner tore apart the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers with sensational centuries, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mammoth 231 for two in an IPL match, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership after being put into bat.

Bairstow punished RCB with 12 fours and seven sixes while Warner hit five fours and as many sixes in his 55-ball knock.

RCB captain Virat Kohli's decision to put Sunrisers in backfired as all his bowlers were taken to cleaners by Bairstow and Warner who became the first pair in IPL history to post three consecutive hundred-run stands.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

Bairstow and Warner bludgeoned the bowlers, bettering the earlier highest of 184 between KKR's Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn in the 2017 edition against Gujarat Lions.

Sunday's innings was also only the second time in IPL history in which two batsmen scored a hundred each.

Bairstow was finally out in the 17th over off Yuzvendra Chahal as he went for yet another big shot but only got the leading edge for Umesh Yadav to take a running catch. He reached to his hundred in 52 balls.

IMAGE: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow celebrate. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

He was particularly harsh on 16-year-old Ray Barman from whom he took 17 runs in the ninth over and later smashed Colin de Grandhomme for 14 runs in the 10th over. He also did not spare India pacer Umesh Yadav who he hit for 16 runs in the 12th over.

Warner played second fiddle all this while and allowed Bairstow to take the initiative but hit fours and sixes in between. The Australian later swung his arms to complete his hundred.