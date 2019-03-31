Turning Point: Agarwal turns on the screws for KXIP

March 31, 2019 12:22 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal receives the man of the match award from team owner Preity Zinta after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Photograph: Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

Chasing Mumbai Indians's 177 for victory, Kings XI Punjab got off to a good start, thanks primarily to Chris Gayle, who found the early boundaries, smashing Mitchell McCleneghan, Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga all over the park.

Punjab raced to 52 for no loss in 7 as Gayle went on the rampage. While Gayle was in full flow, K L Rahul was sedate, and, apart from a couple of well-timed boundaries, was a mere spectator at the other end.

After Krunal got Gayle's big wicket, it was imperative that the required run rate be maintained and coming in at one down, Mayank Agarwal ensured that he kept the tempo going.

Mayank got off the mark with a single, but in the very same over, played a sublime cover drive to show the fans and Mumbai Indians what was coming their way.

Mayank then got after his namesake, Mumbai Indians's leg-spinner Mayank Markande, hammering him for a couple of fours in the over. Along with the boundaries, he also got the singles and twos.

The Bengaluru boy's quick-fire knock 43 off 21 was brought to a halt by Krunal who got his revenge having received a clobbering earlier.

Mayank's pace of scoring put back some belief into Rahul who then paced his innings and carried his bat through to see Punjab overhaul the target inside 19 overs. After the game, he said getting a chance to play for India helped his confidence.

This innings may just be the beginning of something massive for him this IPL season.