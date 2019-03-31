Turning Point: Shaw the hero until the anti-climax

March 31, 2019 13:12 IST

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw hit 12 fours and 3 sixes in his 55 ball knock of 99. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

After Delhi Capitals reduced Kolkata Knight Riders to 64/5 in 10 overs, it looked like the hosts would reduce Kolkata to a small target at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the second IPL game on Saturday, March 30.

That was not to be as 'Dre Russ' and Captain DK went after the Delhi bowling.

Dinesh Karthik (50 off 36) and Andre Russell (62 off just 28) battered Delhi as they scored 121 runs in the last 10 overs.

Chasing 186 for victory, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi off to a steady start until Dhawan fell early, handing a simple catch to Russell at mid-off.

Captain Shreyas Iyer came into bat and was struggling to get his timing right, but Shaw persisted at the other end, getting a move on and finding the gap with regularity.

With 50 needed off the last 5 overs and Rishabh Pant now partnering Shaw at the crease it looked gettable.

Shaw kept taking on the bowlers and ensured boundaries came in every over as he got into the 90s.

Kuldeep Yadav then ensnared Pant and with a run a ball needed, the pressure was back on Delhi.

On 99, Shaw went for the big pull on the short ball, and was caught by Shubham Gill.

With Hanuma Vihari and Colin Ingram in the middle and with 6 needed off 6, it looked like Delhi would easily make it, but it was not to be.

The game went into the Super Over, the first in IPL-12. And the Capitals won the game after Kagiso Rabada's heroics with the ball.

Had Shaw been more patient and stayed at the crease another over, Delhi would have won it in regulation time.