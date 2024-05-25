News
Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined

Hetmyer breaches IPL Code of Conduct, fined

May 25, 2024 09:50 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer swings his bat as he walks back after being dismissed by Abhishek Sharma during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, May 24, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday.

SRH won the match by 36 runs on Friday.

 

While the organisers did not specify why Hetmyer was fined, it could be because of his reaction following his dismissal.

After Abhishek Sharma bowled him in the 14th over of the chase, Hetmyer tried to smash the stumps in frustration.

"Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24," read a statement from the IPL.

"Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for 9, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

The spinners then joined the party, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) sharing five wickets as RR were restricted to just 139 for 7 in 20 overs.

Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped a wicket each.

