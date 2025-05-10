HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL shortlists three venues ahead of resumption

IPL shortlists three venues ahead of resumption

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 20:52 IST

x

A Dhoni fan

The Indian Premier League will continue to be played in India if the tournament resumes this month itself, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

On Friday, the IPL was suspended for a week amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted to host the remainder of the 16 fixtures of IPL 2025.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the IPL chose three venues in southern Indian cities in case the Indian government gives its nod to resume the tournament.

 

ESPNcricinfo also reported that several team officials informed were of the opinion that the remainder of the tournament could be played later in the year.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had suggested the tournament be resumed in England.

Among the most significant challenges that the BCCI faces in the current situation is bringing overseas players back to India.

Teams began to disband, and all foreign players returned to their respective nations on Saturday.

The franchises remain optimistic about the return of overseas players in a scenario where the tournament resumes later in May.

However, they offered no guarantee that the tournament would extend beyond the window of May 25, the date when the IPL 2025 final was scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Several players will engage in their bilateral commitments and the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, which will be played at Lord's from June 11.

Overall, 57 matches were completed in IPL 2025, and the 58th fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off after 10.1 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Please don't retire, Indian team needs you'
'Please don't retire, Indian team needs you'
Gill Set To Lead Test Team; BCCI Mum On Kohli's Future
Gill Set To Lead Test Team; BCCI Mum On Kohli's Future
Foreign IPL players head home
Foreign IPL players head home
Bizarre scenes at T20 WC qualifier as UAE beat Qatar
Bizarre scenes at T20 WC qualifier as UAE beat Qatar
Now, Kohli Wants To Retire From Tests
Now, Kohli Wants To Retire From Tests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Memorable Kaifi Azmi Songs

webstory image 2

10 Stars Celebrating 1st Mother's Day

webstory image 3

Mother's Day Recipe: Chocolate Mousse

VIDEOS

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni0:15

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad located in Pakistan's Sialkot across from Akhnoor0:45

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad located in Pakistan's...

Pakistani shelling devastates civilian areas in Jammu city2:01

Pakistani shelling devastates civilian areas in Jammu city

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD