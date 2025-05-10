IPL shortlists three venues ahead of resumption

The Indian Premier League will continue to be played in India if the tournament resumes this month itself, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

On Friday, the IPL was suspended for a week amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted to host the remainder of the 16 fixtures of IPL 2025.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the IPL chose three venues in southern Indian cities in case the Indian government gives its nod to resume the tournament.

ESPNcricinfo also reported that several team officials informed were of the opinion that the remainder of the tournament could be played later in the year.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had suggested the tournament be resumed in England.

Among the most significant challenges that the BCCI faces in the current situation is bringing overseas players back to India.

Teams began to disband, and all foreign players returned to their respective nations on Saturday.

The franchises remain optimistic about the return of overseas players in a scenario where the tournament resumes later in May.

However, they offered no guarantee that the tournament would extend beyond the window of May 25, the date when the IPL 2025 final was scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Several players will engage in their bilateral commitments and the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, which will be played at Lord's from June 11.

Overall, 57 matches were completed in IPL 2025, and the 58th fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off after 10.1 overs.