News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ruturaj looks like a young Virat Kohli'

'Ruturaj looks like a young Virat Kohli'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 02, 2020 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure’

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad stroked an unbeaten 62 from 49 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis said that young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad looks like Virat Kohli in the array of shots he possesses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

 

With this loss, KXIP has been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side has to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also has the same number of points from as many matches.

"It's been a disappointing season but we at least finished with three wins. (Gaikwad) Looks like a young Kohli doesn't he? What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That's the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level," Faf said at the post-match presentation.

"I've told you this the other day - red wine is the term I use. I'm still loving it. I've got a lot of cricket left in me, at least five more years," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings send Kings XI packing
IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings send Kings XI packing
Dhoni calls for CSK overhaul after 'difficult campaign'
Dhoni calls for CSK overhaul after 'difficult campaign'
'Definitely not' my last game for CSK, says Dhoni
'Definitely not' my last game for CSK, says Dhoni
Do SBI Cards' bad loans have a deeper meaning?
Do SBI Cards' bad loans have a deeper meaning?
The 'big IPL' story
The 'big IPL' story
Can we believe Modi on Covid or economy?
Can we believe Modi on Covid or economy?
UK's Prince William contracted COVID in April: Report
UK's Prince William contracted COVID in April: Report

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

The 'big IPL' story

The 'big IPL' story

Star Performer: 'Tough' Gaikwad bounces back in style

Star Performer: 'Tough' Gaikwad bounces back in style

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use