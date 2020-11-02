News
The 'big IPL' story

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 02, 2020 09:25 IST
IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad amassed 204 runs at an average of 51.0 including three half-centuries. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown a lot of potential this season despite just featuring in six matches for the side. He amassed 204 runs at an average of 51.0 including three half-centuries.

After a comprehensive nine-wicket against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming lauded the 22-year-old right-handed batsman, who scored 62* off 49, and said he is a 'big story'.

"He is a big story. We knew how good he was from the time we had the last three years and the pre-season in Chennai was outstanding. He was sick and the fact that hung around so long. People underestimate what it actually does to a player physically and mentally," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

 

"We tried to get him into the game really early on and, looking back it was probably too soon, it was not effective. We always had a mind that he is gonna be a key player, the fact that he got four games in a row and took that opportunity. We are really pleased for him," he added.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after completing his half-century during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively to thrash Punjab comfortably and end the season on a winning note.

"We got through well, we got through strong the fact that we are finishing on up is a testament to the players more than anything that they were so committed to respecting the jersey and franchise and desperate to finish the tournament well," Fleming said.

