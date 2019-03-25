IPL PIX: Pant stars as Delhi thrash Mumbai Indians

Images from the IPL match played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday
Rishabh Pant's blazing half-century guided Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener in Mumbai on Sunday.
Sent into bat, Delhi were helped by Colin Ingram's 32-ball 47 and Shikhar Dhawan's 43 at the Wankhede Stadium, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to power them to 213 for six.
In reply, MI were stopped at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.
