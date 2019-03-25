rediff.com

IPL PIX: Pant stars as Delhi thrash Mumbai Indians

IPL PIX: Pant stars as Delhi thrash Mumbai Indians

March 25, 2019 00:17 IST

Images from the IPL match played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday

- SCORECARD

Rishabh Pant gets inventive during his blazing innings of 78 not out off 27 deliveries

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant gets inventive during his blazing innings of 78 not out off 27 deliveries. Photograph: Kind courtesy, IPL/Twitter

Rishabh Pant's blazing half-century guided Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener in Mumbai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the fall of a wicket 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: Kind courtesy, IPL/Twitter

Sent into bat, Delhi were helped by Colin Ingram's 32-ball 47 and Shikhar Dhawan's 43 at the Wankhede Stadium, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to power them to 213 for six.

In reply, MI were stopped at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.

Tags: IPL, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals
 

