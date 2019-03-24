rediff.com

Injury scare for Bumrah

March 24, 2019 22:51 IST

Physio helps injured Bumrah trudge off field

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury during the IPL game, in Mumbai, on Sunday, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physio to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that will keep the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.

 

Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings in the Indian Premier League.

Pant hit the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it. Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.

The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.

An update on Bumrah is expected during the post-match press conference. 

