Expect Andre Russell fireworks tonight!

April 12, 2019 10:31 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 26 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Andre Russell hammered an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to take Kolkata Knight Riders past Royal Challengers in Bengaluru, April 5, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

1 Andre Russell is Kolkata Knight Riders's highest run-scorer in the IPL2019.

He is also their highest wicket-taker in this edition!

7:1 Kolkata Knight Riders's win-loss record in the IPL against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Delhi's only win here came in 2012.

13.09 Kolkata Knight Riders's batting run-rate in the death overs (16 to 20) in IPL 2019 -- the highest among all teams.

45.95 Kolkata Knight Riders's bowling average in IPL 2019 -- the worst for any side.

They have also taken the fewest wickets (22) in this edition among all teams.

50 Sunil Narine is one short of completing his half-century of wickets in IPL matches at the Eden Gardens.

He will become only the third player to take 50 wickets at a particular ground after Lasith Malinga (61 wickets at the Wankhede) and Amit Mishra (52 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla).

200 The average first innings total at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2019 -- the highest among all venues in this edition.

2015 The last time Kolkata Knight Riders batted first after winning the toss.

In their last 28 games Knight Riders have bowled first after winning the toss, with 18 wins and 10 losses.