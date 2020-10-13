Pant has hamstring strain; will Carey keep for Delhi Capitals?

Source:

October 13, 2020 22:28 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant reacts during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss the services of their wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain, for about 7 to 10 days. His absence could prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing eleven.

With no back-up for the Indian ‘keeper, the Capitals were forced field Alex Carey and drop Hetmyer for their IPL match against Mumbai Indians. The firepower of two massive hitters was missing towards the end of their innings even as Shikhar Dhawan consumed 52 balls for his 69 not out.

"Delhi Capitals had sent the scan reports to BCCI's medical team as it is mandated by the BCCI for any centrally contracted Indian player. It shows that Pant has a Grade 1 tear," an IPL source privy to the development revealed on condition of anonymity.

Pant's absence has massively hampered the Delhi Capitals’ team balance as they can't afford to lose two power-hitters at the back-end.

The only option in Capitals's current line-up is big-hitting all-rounder Lalit Yadav, with a strike-rate of 136-plus in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over 30 games.

While Carey still remains favourite to don the big gloves, he has only hit six sixes in 30 T20 Internationals for Australia, which is roughly one six in every five games.

While Yadav doesn't have keeping experience at the first-class level, he could well be used for a couple of games which gives Delhi an option to play Hetmyer as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis are automatic picks in the playing eleven.