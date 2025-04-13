HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab skipper Iyer takes onus for failure to defend 245

April 13, 2025 02:02 IST

Shreyas Iyer checks Abhishek Sharma's note after the latter completes a centtury

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer checks Abhishek Sharma's note after the latter completes a centtury. Photograph: BCCI

To make 245 and still end up losing the match, is something unexpected and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer found himself in that situation at the end of the match.

'It was a fantastic total (PBKS made). It has been making me laugh with the way they have chased it with two overs to spare. I credit the batters,' Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

 

'The over-rotation could have been a bit better from my side,' he added.

Speaking about the 'lives' handed to lucky Abhishek Sharma who bludgeoned a 55-ball 143, Iyer said: 'We could have taken two exceptional catches.

'He (Abhisek) was a bit lucky as well even though he played an exceptional knock. Catches win you m'tches and we fell short there. We didn't bowl well but we have to go back to the drawing board. The way he smashed the ball and the opening partnership was great.'

