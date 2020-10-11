IPL Poll: SRH vs RR: Who will win?

Last updated on: October 11, 2020 11:03 IST

Game 26 of IPL 2020 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first game of the day (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner and star Spinner Rashid Khan celebrate the win over the Delhi Capitals, September 29, 2020. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/BCCI/IPL

David Warner and his boys must be confident after winning the last game by a huge margin against Kings XI Punjab, taking SRH to 5th position on the IPL 2020 table.

Fellow Aussie Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals has been on a losing streak after their first two wins and are 7th on the points table.

Time to vote, guys!