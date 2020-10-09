Why Rashid is one of the top spinners in T20 cricket

October 09, 2020 09:32 IST

'He is a world-class bowler, it's great to have him. He always delivers in pressure situations.'

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised leg-spinner Rashid Khan after his superb showing with the ball against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, saying it is great to have a bowler like him in the team.



A clinical SunRisers demolished Kings XI by 69 runs courtesy of half-centuries from openers Warner (52) and Jonny Bairstow (97).

Electing to bat, SunRisers posted a mammoth 201 for six in their 20 overs with the openers putting on 160 runs in 15.1 overs.



Rashid then ripped through the Kings XI batting line-up, with figures of 3-12, while left-arm pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Thangarasu Natarajan claimed two wickets each as Kings XI crashed for a lowly 132 in 16.5 overs.



Rashid was the pick of the SunRisers bowlers, as he bowled 13 dot balls in his four-over spell, while also taking the key wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who smashed a quickfire 77 from just 37 balls.



"I was a bit nervous while Nicholas was hitting it over the stands. I have always had high prospects of that kid. I was fortunate to play in Bangladesh with him. You always think, 'What can I do, how can I get him out?'



He is a world-class bowler, it's great to have him. He always delivers in pressure situations," Warner said after the match.



Australia's Warner said he enjoys playing second fiddle to England right-hander Jonny Bairstow.



"At the moment, I am just a rotating strike for him (Bairstow). We enjoy batting with each other. We tried to negate the swing by coming at them (KXIP bowlers). We have got a tough game against RR, a day game, have to start fresh again," he said.