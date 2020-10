October 22, 2020 12:54 IST

Game 40 of IPL 2020 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals during the game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, October 19, 2020. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

The Royals have four wins from ten games played, including a morale-uplifting one in their last game.

The Sunrisers may be raring to win a game after three consecutive defeats; SRH have three wins after nine games played.

