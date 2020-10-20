News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Buttler happy to bat wherever team requires him

Buttler happy to bat wherever team requires him

Source: PTI
October 20, 2020 19:54 IST
Jos Buttler’s 48-ball 70 in the middle overs rallied Rajasthan Royals to victory over Chennai Super Kings in Monday’s IPL match in Abu Dhabi

IMAGE: Jos Buttler’s 48-ball 70 in the middle overs rallied Rajasthan Royals to victory over Chennai Super Kings in Monday’s IPL match in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

England batsman Jos Buttler says he does not mind batting in the middle order for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League if his team requires him to do so.

 

Buttler, who started as an opener in the tournament, batted down the order in recent games. Against Chennai Super Kings on Monday he was at his destructive best, while skipper Steve Smith held the other end up.

The inaugural edition’s champions rode on Buttler's unbeaten 48-ball 70 after their bowlers produced a fine effort to restrict three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to a modest 125 for five.

"It's different (from opening the innings). In the middle we are a lot more reactive to what's happened before. I am happy to play both roles, wherever the team requires me to play," Buttler said, in a video tweeted by the Royals.

"We needed a partnership; the run rate was never a big issue. We weren't chasing a big total we lost a couple of wickets and we just needed a partnership and calm the game down and get the momentum back from CSK," Buttler said.

He called for an improved effort in the field, adding that the team gave away an extra 10-15 runs during the victory over Chennai Super Kings.

"We could still improve our fielding. We probably gave 10 or 15 away in the field," Buttler said.

“It was a much-needed win. It was a pretty good performance with the ball. Jofra has been fantastic and Shreyas (Iyer) and Rahul Tewatia were brilliant with the leg spin," he added.

The Royals looked in commanding positions against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in their previous two outings. However, Smith and his men were unable to cross the finish line.

They are currently placed fifth on the points table with four wins from 10 matches. The victory over CSK kept their play-off hopes alive.

“At times, we have certainly not played the best cricket in the tournament but over the last three games we have played but have just won one.

"This is the business end and this is where we need to pull the results out. Good sign that we playing better cricket," Buttler concluded.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

