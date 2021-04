April 16, 2021 16:25 IST

Game 8 in IPL 2021 will see the Punjab Kings take on the Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai.

IMAGE: K L Rahul during match 4 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, April 12, 2021. Photograph: Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Punjab Kings would be high after the last win with great batting performances, but would need to tighten their fielding and bowling.

Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their account and would want their big guns Faf du Plessis and M S Dhoni to fire.

