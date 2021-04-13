News
Punjab Kings is not for the light hearted: KL Rahul

Punjab Kings is not for the light hearted: KL Rahul

Source: ANI
April 13, 2021 10:10 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: Punjab Kings register a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After registering a thrilling four-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said that his team is not for the light-hearted as they have a knack of producing nail-bitters.

Sanju Samson's fighting hundred went in vain as Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the final over to help Punjab Kings register a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede, in Mumbai, on Monday.

 

"As a captain and as a player, I wouldn't want to keep being part of such games. But Punjab Kings is not for the light hearted, it was not the case last year and I do not think it will be this year as well. Fingers crossed, we will win some games comfortably. This was a great win and very important for us to start like this," Rahul told Arshdeep in a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

Talking about his 91-run knock, Rahul said: "It felt good obviously, to start off the IPL with a good innings and with a win is very very crucial."Arshdeep Singh had to defend 13 runs in the final over against a well set Samson and big-hitter Chris Morris. The youngster managed to defend it to give Punjab a win by four runs.

"It feels good when the captain backs you and gives you the ball in pressure situations. The kind of confidence the support staff gives, it really helps. Looking forward to deliver for the team in the future and doing well for the captain whenever he gives the ball," Arshdeep told Rahul.

KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Deepak Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post 221 in the allotted 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals fell just four runs short of the target.

Source: ANI
