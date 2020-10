October 28, 2020 12:45 IST

Game 48 of IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians appeals against a Rajasthan Royals batsman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, October 25, 2020. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Both teams have won seven games out of 11 played.

Mumbai suffered a shock defeat against the Rajasthan Royals at the weekend. RCB suffered likewise against the Chennai Super Kings.

Can RCB defeat MI? Time to vote, guys!