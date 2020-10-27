News
De Villiers pulls out of Big Bash League

De Villiers pulls out of Big Bash League

October 27, 2020 16:20 IST
AB de Villiers, currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, said he intended to return to the Heat once the situation improved

AB de Villiers has decided to skip this year's Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has "unfinished business" at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday.

Coach Darren Lehmann said Brisbane had been keen to re-sign the South African, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League, but factors emerged that "changed everyone's plans".

 

"The main one, aside from the challenges represented by COVID-19 and international travel, is that AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child very soon," added Lehmann.

"He has been in excellent touch in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, so he obviously remains a player we'd like to keep working with when the circumstances allow."

De Villiers said he intended to return to the Heat once the situation improved.

"... with a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID19, we reluctantly decided it wasn't going to be this season," he said in a statement.

"I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team didn't get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with."

Brisbane have retained the services of Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for this year's tournament, which begins on December 3.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
