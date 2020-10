October 24, 2020 14:56 IST

Game 43 of IPL 2020 will see the Kings XI Punjab take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the second game on Saturday (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell of the Kings XI Punjab celebrates Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan's wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 20, 2020. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Both teams are evenly placed having won four games each out of ten played.

But Kings XI Punjab have beaten the top three teams -- the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- in their last three encounters and that will be a huge confidence booster.

