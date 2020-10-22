PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

October 22, 2020 21:43 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Dubai.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson in the IPL match in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jason Holder led a disciplined bowling display by Sunrisers Hyderabad to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154 for 6 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Thursday.

SunRisers, struggling at the penultimate spot in the points table with only three wins from nine outings, opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Dubai International Stadium.

Playing his first match of the tournament, Holder (3/33) came up with an impressive bowling effort while also affecting a run-out to destabilise the Rajasthan Royals innings.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rashid Khan (1/20) and Vijay Shankar (1/15) picked a wicket each.

Sanju Samson (36 off 26 balls) was Rajasthan Royals’s top scorer.

Put in to bat, Robin Uthappa looked in rampaging form, hitting the first four and six of the innings. He quickly raced to 19 off 13 balls.

However, his time in the middle was short-lived. After Ben Stokes (32) hit Holder for back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over, the West Indies skipper effected Uthappa's run-out as the Indian was late to turn back at the non-striker's end.

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The powerplay overs yielded 47 runs, including six fours and a maximum, for the loss of one wicket.

The big-hitting Stokes was dropped on 17 in the eighth over by Shankar off a Rashid delivery. Alongside Samson, he kept the scoreboard ticking.

A 56-run stand between the two was broken in the 12th over by Holder. Samson, who had posted his highest score since the 85 against Kings XI Punjab in Rajasthan’s second match of the tournament, was bowled by a slow off-cutter, after pulling the previous delivery over midwicket for a huge six.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson, with 36 off 26 balls, was Rajasthan Royals’s top scorer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Stokes's stay came to an end when the World Cup-winning all-rounder was bowled by Rashid at the start of the 13th over, with the Sunrisers bowlers making a strong comeback in the middle overs.

Rajasthan lost wickets at regular intervals.

Jos Buttler, too, fell quickly as he was sent back by Shankar in the 16th over with skipper Steve Smith (19) also failing to make an impact.

Riyan Parag’s 20 off 12 balls gave the total some respectability.