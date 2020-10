October 26, 2020 12:55 IST

Game 46 of IPL 2020 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Jagadeesha Suchith of the Kings XI Punjab takes a wonderful catch to dismiss Manish Pandey and begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting collapse at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 24, 2020. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Both teams have played 11 games each. KKR has six wins compared to KXIP's five wins

KXIP are on song after winning four consecutive games against the big names in the tournament.

Will KKR surprise KXIP? Time to vote, guys!