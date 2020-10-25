News
Star Performer: KXIP bowlers strangle SRH

Star Performer: KXIP bowlers strangle SRH

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Last updated on: October 25, 2020 10:08 IST
Jonny Bairstow is bowled by Murugan Ashwin

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow is bowled by Murugan Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI
 

After their terrific 8 wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals, 127 seemed an easy ask for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But in a batting collapse not seen so far in IPL 2020, SRH went from 100 for 3 to 114 all out!

Special mention must be made of Kings XI Punjab Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin who read the pitch well and bowled some real zingers.

After conceding 52 runs in the first six overs, KXIP announced a remarkable comeback in the next six overs, giving away just 25 runs and taking three wickets.

With 50 needed off 48 balls, medium pacer Chris Jordan cranked up the pressure on SunRisers as he bowled at his best, giving just 6 runs off his first two overs and then 8 off his next while taking out Manish Pandey, the hero of SRH's victory the other night.

Bishnoi bowled the 16th and by giving away just 2 runs at that juncture made the task even difficult for SRH.

21-year-old Arshdeep Singh and Jordan then achieved an improbable win for KXIP as no SunRisers batsman put up any fight and the wickets kept tumbling -- 5 fell in the last two overs -- and both bowlers finished with three wickets apiece.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Turning Point: Narine's assault flattens Delhi
PIX: Chakravarthy bags 5 as KKR trounce Delhi Capitals
Hope to convert INS Viraat into museum fading
Biden slams Trump for calling India 'filthy'
IPL Poll: RCB vs CSK: Who will win?
