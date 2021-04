April 21, 2021 16:25 IST

Game 15 in IPL 2021 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Team CSK in a hurdle, April 19, 2021. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

CSK is having a better season than last year having won 2 out of 3 games played.

KKR is has won just 1 of the 3 games played.

So, who will win this evening? KKR or CSK?

Time to vote!