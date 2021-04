April 29, 2021 16:24 IST

Game 25 in IPL 2021 will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant reacts after losing the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by just one run in Ahmedabad, April, 27, 2021. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

DC has won 4 of the 6 games the team has played.

KKR has won 2 of the 6 games the team has played.

Can DC bounce back or will the game belong to KKR?

Time to vote!