Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sweet...Kohli consoles Pant

Sweet...Kohli consoles Pant

By Rediff Cricket
April 28, 2021 09:49 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant must have been devastated after his team lost the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on April 27 by one run.

As the game ended, RCB Captain Virat Kohli walked up to Pant, patted him on the back and held the back of his helmet -- just like the Viru<empaaji he is to younger members of the Indian team.

RCB

Pant and Shimron Hetmyer -- who sparkled during the run chase -- were clearly upset by the result, and the game's elder statesman made sure he praised Hetmyer, 26, and Pant, 23, for their excellent fightback.

Virat Kohli

RCB's Mohammed Siraj, who defended 13 runs in the final over, gave Hetmyer a warm hug as the players walked off the field.

Virat Kohli

Kohli was later seen having a laugh with Pant before the post-match presentation even as rival pacers Siraj and Avesh Khan joined in.

Rediff Cricket
Turning Point: Hetmyer's heroics in vain
'RCB always had depth in batting; now in bowling too'
PICS: De Villiers stars as RCB escape to victory
'Of course! It breaks your heart'
Massive quake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam
'3/10 for Pant's captaincy'
Keen to invest in unlisted shares? Read this
Indian Premier League - 2021

