October 17, 2020 14:25 IST

Game 34 of IPL 2020 will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second game oN Saturday (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan in action against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 14, 2020. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals are second on the IPL 2020 points table with six wins out of eight matches played.

The last win for Chennai Super Kings would have boosted their spirits, but CSK needs to continue the form.

CSK is sixth on the points table with just three wins out of eight matches played.

