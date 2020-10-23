News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Poll: CSK vs MI: Who will win?

IPL Poll: CSK vs MI: Who will win?

By Rediff Cricket
October 23, 2020 12:54 IST
Game 41 of IPL 2020 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players before the start of a game in IPL 2020. Photograph: CSK/Twitter
 

CSK -- winner of three IPL titles -- are unlikely to make it to the playoffs this year for the first time in the franchise's history

M S Dhoni's side are at the bottom of the IPL points table with only three wins from 10 games played.

Mumbai Indians have won six of the nine games played this season. One of the games they lost was in the IPL 2020 opener against CSK on September 19.

Time to vote, guys!

