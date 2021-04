April 10, 2021 16:23 IST

Game 2 in IPL 2021 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals, the IPL 2021 runners up, at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant with Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals had a great run in IPL 2020, making it to the final.

CSK had a miserable IPL 2020, not making it to the playoffs for the first time in IPL history, finishing second last in the points table.

Can Rishabh Pant, leading Delhi Capitals for the first time, suprise his hero's CSK at the Wankhede?

Time to vote!