Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Two legends meet up in Jaipur!

IPL PIX: Two legends meet up in Jaipur!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 02, 2025 05:45 IST

x

Dravid-Sunny

Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar are two of the greatest cricketers ever to represent India; both renowned for their technical mastery, mental toughness and ability to anchor the team in Test cricket.

They are considered legends, particularly for their contributions in the longest format of the game.

Gavaskar, known as the 'Little Master', was a leading opening batter for India during a career spanning 16 years, from 1971 to 1987, while Dravid, nicknamed 'The Wall', was celebrated for his exceptional mental toughness and calm demeanor under pressure.

Dravid-Sunny1

Dravid, now the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, and Gavaskar, who is part of the star-studded IPL 2025 commentary panel, bumped into each other on Thursday, ahead of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

The legends shared handshakes and exchanged words, capturing a heartwarming moment for fans.

Dravid-Gavaskar

Since the beginning of IPL 2025, Dravid is wheelchair-bound or has used crutches after injuring his leg while playing backyard cricket in Bengaluru earlier in March.

 

This was the first time he was seen entering the field of play walking, although the heavy strapping in his left leg was intact.

Dravid Bumrah

Dravid was also seen greeting players from both sides and sharing a valuable moment with Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Dravid-Bumrah-Sunny

Photographs: BCCI

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

