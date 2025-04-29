SEE: The Rahul-Vaibhav meme that is breaking the internet

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid writing on a notebook made it into a meme after Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest to hit an IPL ton. Photograph: BCCI

At 14, when teenagers are typically busy with school assignments and playing video games, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the boy wonder, left an everlasting impression in the IPL.

At just 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi hit a whirlwind century from just 35 deliveries, to become the fastest Indian to slam a ton in the IPL and, overall, the second-fastest after the legendary Chris Gayle.

He also became the youngest player to hit a century in the IPL.

And while Suryavanshi was busy dispatching Gujarat Titans bowlers to all corners of the ground, the broadcast cameras panned to Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid scribbling on a notebook.

That sparked off a meme that went viral in no time and left everyone in splits.

'What is Dravid saab aggressively writing in his notebook,' said a tweet from X handle bestgirl.

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi's school homework' came the hilarious reply from the handle called biscootandchai.