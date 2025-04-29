HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: The Rahul-Vaibhav meme that is breaking the internet

SEE: The Rahul-Vaibhav meme that is breaking the internet

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Share:

April 29, 2025 12:25 IST

Rahul Dravid writing on a notebook has become a meme after Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi become the youngest to hit an IPL ton

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid writing on a notebook made it into a meme after Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest to hit an IPL ton. Photograph: BCCI

At 14, when teenagers are typically busy with school assignments and playing video games, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the boy wonder, left an everlasting impression in the IPL.

At just 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi hit a whirlwind century from just 35 deliveries, to become the fastest Indian to slam a ton in the IPL and, overall, the second-fastest after the legendary Chris Gayle.

 

He also became the youngest player to hit a century in the IPL.

And while Suryavanshi was busy dispatching Gujarat Titans bowlers to all corners of the ground, the broadcast cameras panned to Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid scribbling on a notebook.

That sparked off a meme that went viral in no time and left everyone in splits.

'What is Dravid saab aggressively writing in his notebook,' said a tweet from X handle bestgirl.

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi's school homework' came the hilarious reply from the handle called biscootandchai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Boy oh Boy! Vaibhav Signals His Arrival in Style
Boy oh Boy! Vaibhav Signals His Arrival in Style
10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi
'Vaibhav ne hamare zilla ka naam roshan kiya hai'
'Vaibhav ne hamare zilla ka naam roshan kiya hai'
The Suryavanshi effect: Dravid leaps from wheelchair!
The Suryavanshi effect: Dravid leaps from wheelchair!
When VVS Laxman recommended Suryavanshi to Dravid
When VVS Laxman recommended Suryavanshi to Dravid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

webstory image 3

From The Valley To Your Plate: 10 Kashmiri Favourites

VIDEOS

Defying fear, tourists enjoy Kashmir's beauty in wake of Pahalgam attack6:01

Defying fear, tourists enjoy Kashmir's beauty in wake of...

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:28

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

Bihar celebrates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL century2:04

Bihar celebrates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL century

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD