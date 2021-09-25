IPL PIX: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Jason Holder celebrates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

West Indian Jason Holder's impressive spell of 3/19 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Punjab Kings to 125/7 in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

Put into bat, Punjab Kings batsmen struggled to get going on a slow wicket and failed to stitch any big partnership -- the highest being the 30-run stand between Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram, who top-scored with a 32-ball 27, for the third wicket.



Captain KL Rahul, who scored 49 in the previous match, was dismissed by Holder off the first ball of his spell for a run-a-ball 21 in the fifth over.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan successfully appeals for the wicket of Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab's other opener Mayank Agarwal (5) was out four balls later as he hit Holder straight to Kane Williamson at mid off.



Punjab Kings were struggling on 29/2 after six overs of the Powerplay. Things could have got eve worse but David Warner dropped Aiden Markram off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling.



Chris Gayle shunned playing his trademark big-hitting shots but only managed a slow 14 off 17 balls before he was trapped leg before wicket by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.



Nicholas Pooran (8) followed his senior West Indian colleague to the dressing room the next over with Sandeep Sharma taking a stunning catch on his follow through.

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma celebrates after taking the return catch off his bowling to dismiss Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

South African Markram's promising innings ended in the 15th over while looking for big shots to accelerate the innings as he perished to part-time spinner Abdul Samad.



Substitute fielder Jagadeesha Suchith took a stunning catch in the covers diving full length to his left to give Holder his third wicket.



Punjab managed to score 14 runs from the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar but still finished with a below-par total.