IPL PIX: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Ravichandra Ashwin celebrates his fifty against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Striking at better than most of the top batters, premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his first half-century in T20 cricket as Rajasthan Royals posted 160 for six against Delhi Capitals in the IPL at Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ashwin made a 38-ball 50, while Devdutt Padikkal struck 48 in 30 deliveries after RR were asked to bat first.

The Capitals were off to fine start as left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya (2/23), playing the must-win game in place of Khaleel Ahmed, dismissed RR's top batter Jos Buttler (7) cheaply in the third over.

Looking to play it over the infield, Buttler hit a fairly full-length delivery straight to Shardul Thakur.

IMAGE: In-form Jos Buttler got out cheaply for 7 in the third over against Delhi Capitals . Photograph: BCCI

With Buttler gone early, DC were on top and looked to assert their dominance at the DY Patil Sports Complex. They gave very little away and kept RR to 43 for one in the six power play overs.

This was after DC skipper Rishabh Pant decided against a review despite a strong appeal by Sakariya for a caught behind in the first over. Replays confirmed that Pant was right in not opting for a review.

Coming off his blazing half-century in the previous game, Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a lovely on-drive off Anrich Nortje (2/39) and then smashed the South African pacer for a six over third man.

Jaiswal (19) impressed again, but not for long as Mitchell Marsh (2/25) cramped him up for room with a bouncer, paving the way for the left-handed Devdutt Padikkal to join Ashwin in the middle.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur makes a spectacular catch to dismiss Sanju Samson . Photograph: BCCI

Looking confident after having hitting a few boundaries, including two maximums and a ramp shot over keeper Pant, Ashwin went along nicely and brought up his half-century in 38 balls.

However, the premier off-spinner got out soon after reaching the landmark with Marsh coming back into the attack to give DC the breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Padikkal smashed Axar Patel for two sixes -- one over deep backyard point and another over long-on -- as RR looked to force the pace.

IMAGE: Bowler Anrich Nortje in action for Delhi Capitals who scalped two wickets against Rajasthan Royals . Photograph: BCCI

Padikkal then scored two successive fours off Marsh, even as Nortje had RR skipper Sanju Samson (6) caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-wicket. As the DC players rejoiced, Kuldeep Yadav was seen walking off the ground holding his left shoulder, having hurt himself while going for a catch in the previous over.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh celebrates after taking a wicket against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Riyan Parag hit Nortje for a massive six before Sakariya cut short his brief stay in the middle, and Padikkal too followed suit, thanks to brilliant catch running by substitute fielder Kamlesh Nagarkoti.