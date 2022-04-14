News
Brian Lara: How I Scored 400

Brian Lara: How I Scored 400

By Rediff Cricket
April 14, 2022 13:14 IST
IMAGE: On April 12, 2004, Brian Lara registered the highest individual score in Test cricket -- a record which still stands after 18 years. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Livepic/Reuters
 

West Indian batting legend Brian Lara took a tour down memory lane as he recollected his world record Test innings of 400.

It was on April 12, 2004, that Lara registered the highest individual score in Test cricket -- a record which still stands after 18 years.

The left-hander hit a world record 400 not out on the third day of the fourth and final Test against England at the Antigua recreation ground in St Johns, Antigua, on April 12, 2004.

After the West Indies elected to bat first, Lara, who walked in to bat at No 4, mesmerised spectators with his sensational innings, hitting 43 fours and four sixes. Lara went past Australian Matthew Hayden who scored 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

This was the second time that England suffered at the hands of Lara, who earlier hit a world record 375 against England in 1994. Lara broke Gary Sobers' long-standing record of 365, which he had achieved against Pakistan in the third Test at Kingston in 1958.

Lara also holds the record for highest individual score ever in first-class cricket -- he hit a massive 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994.

See what the West Indian legend said on his world record 400:

Video: Kind courtesy Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram
Rediff Cricket
