IPL PIX: Klaasen's 37-ball century powers SRH to 278

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after completing his century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack into submission with a 37-ball hundred while Travis Head saved his best for the last to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing 278/3 in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Sunday.



SRH had started the season with a bang posting 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game. The SRH template was again visible in the final game as they put up yet another total that seemed unsurpassable.



Head, whose form was a bit patchy during the better part of the tournament, was in his elements, scoring 76 off 40 balls with half a dozen sixes and as many boundaries.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

But Klaasen (105 not out off 39 balls) was way more severe in completing his half-century off just 18 balls after being promoted to No 3 following the dismissal of opener Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16 balls).



The South African literally continued the mayhem hitting seven fours and nine sixes, most of them into the second tier of the stands.



Klaasen muscled the KKR bowlers and the likes of Anrich Nortje (0/60 in 4 overs), Harshit Rana (0/40 in 3 overs), Varun Chakravarthy (0/54 in 3 overs) and Sunil Narine (2/42 in 4 overs) were all punished on one of the flattest decks on offer.

IMAGE: Travis Head bats. Photograph: BCCI

On a ground where SRH had set the new batting record in 2024, scoring 125 in the Powerplay against Delhi Capitals, Head and his partner in crime Abhishek added 79 in the first six overs to set the tone.



Both Head and Abhishek initially made room and carted pacers over extra cover with utter disdain. The KKR bowling attack has suffered a lot this season whether it has been home or away games.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Their spinners Chakravarthy and Narine didn't have enough bite and when it came to the pacers, Harshit's propensity to use cross-seam variations backfired badly.

As far as Nortje is concerned, the lack of game time was apparent as this was his second match and throughout the duration, he kept searching for that ideal length where he could keep the batter quiet.

IMAGE: Travis Head celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The only bowler to escape with slightly lesser punishment was Vaibhav Arora (1/39 in 4 overs) as he was the only KKR to concede under 10 per over.