IPL PIX: Conway, Brevis fifties fire CSK to 230 vs GT

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis hits a six during his 23-ball 57 against against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Seasoned Devon Conway and promising Dewald Brevis produced fifties of contrasting character, laying the foundation for Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) healthy 230 for five against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL encounter in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Once the CSK elected to field first on a super hot noon, their batters vindicated the call by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IMAGE: Devon Conway smashes a six. Photograph: BCCI

Conway and Brevis led the charge with a 52 off 35 balls, and a 23-ball 57 on a smooth pitch.

But Conway's knock was put to shade a bit by cameos by Ayush Mhatre (34, 17b) and Urvil Patel (37, 19b), who made runs at a respective strike rate of 200 and 194 ensured runs came at a fast clip for CSK.

IMAGE: Shahrukh Khan and Shubman Gill celebrate the wicket of Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

The Chennai outfit raced out of the paddock, making 44 in just 3.4 overs, made possible by Mhatre's brutal assault on pacer Arshad Khan.

Mhatre carved Arshad for 2, 6, 6, 4, 4, 6 in the second over to milk 28 runs and Chennai rarely let that momentum slip.

IMAGE: Devon Conway gets clean-bowled by Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Mhatre, who was recently appointed as the India U-19 skipper, soon fell to Prasidh Krishna, skying him to Mohammed Siraj in the deep.

But Urvil continued the aggressive ways, while adding 63 runs for the second wicket with Conway.

The highlight of his innings was a pick-up shot he played against veteran spinner Rashid Khan that sailed over his head for a six.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

It's one thing to play that shot against pacers, but to impart timing and power to it against a spinner is totally another thing.

However, Urvil perished to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore immediately after hammering for a six.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ayush Mhatre. Photograph: BCCI

On the other hand, Conway showed a rare moment of aggression launching Rashid for a six over long-on but was clean bowled.

But Brevis, who smashed India pacer Siraj for 6, 6, 4, justified his 腺aby ABD' tag to perfection, smashing GT bowlers all around the park.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis plays the reverse scoop. Photograph: BCCI

The South African played a belligerent knock of his own to raise 74 runs for the entertaining fifth wicket alliance with Ravindra Jadeja in which the latter contributed just 21 off 18 balls.

It was the CSK's young batters' final innings of this IPL, and it might have given a note of optimism for the management too for the next season.