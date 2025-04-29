HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dhoni's gift leaves Chahal beaming until Maxwell steps in

April 29, 2025 18:38 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell quipped, referencing how Yuzvendra Chahal has been used purely as an Impact Player for his bowling and has yet to face a ball with the bat this season. Photograph and Video: Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was visibly over the moon after receiving a cherished gift from his cricketing idol — MS Dhoni’s bat.

The moment marked a full-circle moment for Chahal, who made his international debut under Dhoni’s captaincy. But just as he was soaking in the emotional high, a hilarious dressing-room exchange — led by Glenn Maxwell — brought him crashing back to earth in typical locker-room fashion.

 

 

As Chahal entered, Maxwell, who was chatting with Prabhsimran Singh, couldn’t resist taking a cheeky jab at the spinner’s limited batting appearances this IPL season.

“You get subbed out in every game,” Maxwell quipped, referencing how Chahal has been used purely as an Impact Player for his bowling and has yet to face a ball with the bat this season.

The friendly banter didn’t stop there. Young opener Priyansh Arya chimed in with a hilarious comment of his own, “Some kid in Haryana is going to take this bat for sure!” he joked, implying the prized souvenir might not stay with Chahal for long.

REDIFF CRICKET
